New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Position; Axogen (AXGN) Shorts Lowered By 1.43%

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) had a decrease of 1.43% in short interest. AXGN’s SI was 1.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.43% from 1.87 million shares previously. With 415,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s short sellers to cover AXGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 183,337 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 900 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 43,095 shares with $15.69 million value, down from 43,995 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $212.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $377.26. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $558.21 million. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Axogen to Participate in the 74th Annual American Society for Surgery of the Hand Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Brighthouse Financial Inc stake by 10,274 shares to 20,200 valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 22,938 shares and now owns 46,876 shares. Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Capital Mngmt Co Ca invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Consultants has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv owns 1,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,587 are owned by Paloma Mgmt Communication. 9,425 are owned by Hilltop Incorporated. 29,040 were reported by Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp. Guardian Invest Management owns 11,101 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr owns 17,439 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na owns 2,951 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 233 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.49% or 95,592 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1,240 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 35.74 million shares. Hills Savings Bank & Tru Company reported 8,537 shares.