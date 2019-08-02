New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Continues to Hold Stake in Centene (CNC); Balyasny Asset Management Increases Holding in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 160.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 106,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 172,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 66,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 7,344 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Announces Investment and In-Licensing Agreement With MedAlliance to Bring Novel Cardiovascular Disease Therapy to China

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 255,091 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

