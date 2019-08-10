New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosted Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $432,000; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Price Declined While Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $1.12 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,200 shares to 344,571 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,693 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).