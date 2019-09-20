New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosted Holding in Fluor (FLR) by $408,507; S-R Schill & Associates Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $355,884 as Share Value Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5.86 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 21,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.47M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,361 shares. 125,405 are held by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Com stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 31,197 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Willis Counsel has invested 0.12% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 190 were reported by First Interstate Bank & Trust.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,900 shares to 596,962 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,164 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

