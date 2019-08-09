New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosted Centene (CNC) Stake By $885,100; Shorts at CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CIMEF) Raised By 12.5%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 95.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 16,700 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares with $1.82M value, up from 17,500 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $20.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CIMEF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CIMEF’s SI was 4,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 4,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, makes, engineers, sells, and maintains transportation, storage, and processing equipment used in the energy, chemicals, and liquid food industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s Energy Equipment segment offers equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of natural gas, such as compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors under the Enric, Sanctum, Hongtu, Nantong CIMC, YPDI, and Hashenleng brands. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) stake by 4,800 shares to 146,484 valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 375,966 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. The insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022.