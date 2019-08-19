New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosted Centene (CNC) Position; Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.49 million shares with $215.08 million value, down from 8.81M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 95.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 16,700 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 17,500 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 50.66% above currents $48.01 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 9,600 shares to 216,836 valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 14,200 shares and now owns 374,924 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nordea Invest has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4.25M shares stake. Thomas White Int owns 9,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 99,710 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 4,463 shares. Icon Advisers reported 44,822 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 166,914 shares. 908,800 are owned by Ci Investments. Cypress Grp Inc Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 18,034 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cordasco Fin Ntwk owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,400 shares. Vident Investment Advisory holds 42,166 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Glenview Limited Liability Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 29.73% above currents $23.28 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2700 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WMB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 4.88M shares to 20.54 million valued at $205.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Livent Corp stake by 10.32 million shares and now owns 11.84 million shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.