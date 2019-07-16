New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Stock Price Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted by $343,340 Its Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 218,201 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.48 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 712,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strs Ohio accumulated 854,451 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 188,336 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc owns 2,784 shares. Monetary Management Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 592,871 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated holds 217,885 shares. 41,461 were reported by Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 7,651 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp. Causeway Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3.08M shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Clark Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 0.49% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 343,877 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,280 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.08% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 20,400 shares. Fortress Inv Llc holds 0.08% or 74,870 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Indiana-based Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). North Star Investment Mgmt reported 63,104 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 8.64 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 149,340 shares. Missouri-based Services Corp has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Hudock Grp invested in 53 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

