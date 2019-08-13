New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Decreased Position; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Position in Timken Co/The (TKR) as Stock Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 1.38 million shares traded or 23.06% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Timken Co/The (TKR) by 91.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 27,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.52M, down from 30,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Timken Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 208,146 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zhone Technologies Inc by 942 shares to 1,248 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 21,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 35,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Intll Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.23M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 644,679 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 168,492 shares. 42,056 are held by Dana Inv Advsrs. Cipher LP invested in 0.04% or 10,883 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 299,069 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 18,300 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 29,305 shares. Scout Investments has 0.55% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.37% or 33,965 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP owns 82,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 108,203 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 47,506 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 233,173 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 98,862 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 50,779 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 35,869 shares in its portfolio. Selz Ltd Llc stated it has 94,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.63% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 2.54M shares. 800,885 were reported by Northern Trust. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech invested in 0.01% or 119,076 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 7,171 shares in its portfolio.