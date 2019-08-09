New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Cut Stake by $431,080 as Shares Rose; Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position by $476,160

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 23.91% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 11.66M shares traded or 1001.40% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM)

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 29.30 million shares traded or 1675.79% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Media -8.4% after earnings, CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Media Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Media +5% as Citi boosts to Buy on Gannett talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Misunderstood Quarter Caused New Media Investment Group To Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,869 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluecrest Capital Management has 10,352 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc holds 0.24% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 43,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 20,400 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 0% or 876 shares. 53 are held by Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley owns 483,446 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 5,409 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 233,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 41,496 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 148,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). State Street owns 1.80M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc holds 14,740 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 781 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 10,700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 135,763 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fincl reported 1,105 shares stake. Cullinan Associates invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 55 shares. Cetera Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 11,626 shares. Washington Mgmt stated it has 0.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). James Inv invested in 0.14% or 33,886 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2.43 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 26,622 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,003 shares to 9,118 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).