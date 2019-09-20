New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Position Has Lifted by Perritt Capital Management Inc; Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stake by $1.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 1.69M shares traded or 75.68% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 7.53 million shares traded or 348.50% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.31 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,210 shares to 73,827 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluent Inc by 101,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). D E Shaw holds 0% or 10,369 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 4.83 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 132,562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cooperman Leon G invested in 1.98% or 3.54 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 6,530 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 249,556 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). American Century Companies Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Parametric Ltd Co holds 0% or 264,554 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,103 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 238 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 12,493 shares to 31,639 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,340 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. 250,000 shares were bought by Reed Michael, worth $2.20 million. Tarica Laurence bought $262,200 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.