New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Holder Perritt Capital Management Boosted Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 2.12M shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 24,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 158,167 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, down from 182,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC) by 49,169 shares to 251,597 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,340 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Reed Michael bought $2.20M. Shares for $131,400 were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 56,710 shares to 220,429 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

