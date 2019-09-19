New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Stock Price Rose While Omega Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Value Declined, Invesco LTD Lifted Stake

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 226,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 4.11M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c

Omega Advisors increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 994,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.38M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 950,964 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 110,000 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 172,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,934 shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. Shares for $262,200 were bought by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30. $2.20 million worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was bought by Reed Michael on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 245,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 46,400 shares. State Street owns 1.92M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,490 were reported by Everence Capital Management Inc. 44,650 were reported by Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability Company. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 60,835 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 15,842 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 82,683 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 59,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 29,100 were accumulated by Axa. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 146,610 shares.