New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Stake Has Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc; Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Position in Teleflex (TFX) as Share Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 167,111 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.34M, down from 169,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 482.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 406,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 490,833 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 84,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61 million for 30.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. Shares for $131,400 were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M on Friday, August 30. The insider Reed Michael bought $2.20M.