New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.00 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 365,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 629,634 shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,476 shares to 39,167 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (VGLT) by 13,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

