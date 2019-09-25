New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Position Boosted by Omega Advisors; Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Upped Anthem (ANTM) Position

Omega Advisors increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 994,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.38 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 332,573 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $247.21. About 433,579 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares to 4,669 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Invesco Limited owns 2.05 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 78,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 39,103 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 40,779 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 11,490 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 42,028 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 84,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & invested in 0% or 47 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 88,645 shares. Assetmark stated it has 95 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 603 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Perritt Capital Inc accumulated 47,600 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.80 million shares.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dupont De Nemours Inc by 729,600 shares to 366,400 shares, valued at $27.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,389 shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.