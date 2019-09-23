New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped by $316,818 Its Position; Matrix Asset Advisors Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Trimmed by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 20,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 125,984 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, down from 146,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 363,700 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 35,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 684,643 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv reported 911,981 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bessemer Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc reported 5,912 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 5,732 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 58,225 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 7,890 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Meridian Counsel holds 3,319 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Generation Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.57 million shares. Orrstown Finance Services has 1,238 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 6,847 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 17,184 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,175 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.57% or 145,386 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.05% or 8,993 shares.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Media Investment Group goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media +5.3% after Cooperman praise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GateHouse Media pays up to $425K over misclassification of newspaper carriers – Boston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Reed Michael had bought 250,000 shares worth $2.20M on Friday, August 30. SHEEHAN KEVIN M had bought 15,000 shares worth $131,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 11,490 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 84,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.93% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 293,060 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 42,028 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 989,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co, California-based fund reported 33,404 shares. 2.77 million are owned by Franklin. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 56,483 shares. 344,550 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability. Fincl Services Corporation reported 1,732 shares stake. Gotham Asset holds 0.01% or 60,030 shares in its portfolio. Essex Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 80,049 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys.