New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) as Market Valuation Rose

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 176,222 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 125,815 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 251,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 1.72M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,046 shares to 94,166 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 217,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The SAFE Banking Act Passes the House in a Landslide — Here’s What Happens Next – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The High Cost of the Banking Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawk Ridge Management Lp reported 357,728 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc owns 12,901 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 52,700 shares. 12,064 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. First Advsr Lp accumulated 0.01% or 126,842 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 40,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Next Fincl Group holds 147 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 10.99% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.36M shares. 2.98 million are held by Millennium Mgmt Lc. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Northern Trust accumulated 430,898 shares. 183,468 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Federated Investors Pa holds 2,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Limited Class A by 120,515 shares to 129,515 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ) by 16,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.02% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 4.83M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.05M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 13,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 40,779 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 117,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 146,610 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 84,505 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% or 1,895 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.79M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 42,028 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 132,562 shares.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM) CEO Mike Reed on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Just Tripled My Equity Ownership Of New Media Investment Group – Seeking Alpha” on January 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Media Investment Group Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GateHouse parent company to buy McLean-based Gannett – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Tarica Laurence, worth $262,200. $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M on Friday, August 30.