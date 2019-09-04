New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Reaches $8.98 After 3.00% Up Move; Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Has 0.64 Sentiment

The stock of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 617,377 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, TeligenThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $543.12 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $9.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEWM worth $16.29 million more.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 funds increased and started new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased their stakes in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. The funds in our database now have: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. SHEEHAN KEVIN M bought $131,400 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $2.20 million was bought by Reed Michael. On Friday, August 30 Tarica Laurence bought $262,200 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 30,000 shares.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $543.12 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 690.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold New Media Investment Group Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 14,199 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 2,482 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 650 shares. 11,490 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 36,977 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap reported 7,171 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 5,409 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 10,352 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Glenmede Na owns 141 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). North Star stated it has 0.08% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 10,027 shares traded. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund for 450,562 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 881,995 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 243,226 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,915 shares.