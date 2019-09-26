New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Reaches $8.79 After 4.00% Down Move; Acme United (ACU)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 16 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 9 cut down and sold their holdings in Acme United Corp. The funds in our database now have: 2.04 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Acme United Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

The stock of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 803,478 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 601,313 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 138,733 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.54% invested in the company for 246,813 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $68.89 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 4,261 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,550 for 19.76 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acme United Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acme United Reports 10% Net Income Increase and 15% Diluted EPS Increase for Second Quarter of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acme United Reports 3% Sales Increase, 39% Operating Profit Increase and 6% EPS Increase for Fourth Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Reed Michael bought $2.20M. Tarica Laurence bought $262,200 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M, worth $131,400 on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Media +5.3% after Cooperman praise – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rite Aid, Enphase Energy, and New Media Investment Group Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Headcount at GateHouse’s New England dailies has shrunk 20% this year – Boston Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Media adds two independent boardmembers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.