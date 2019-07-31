New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Reaches $10.88 After 3.00% Up Move; Cls Investments Has Decreased Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake By $355,450

Cls Investments Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 7,109 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 31,650 shares with $1.60M value, down from 38,759 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $44.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.07M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

The stock of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 1.35M shares traded or 137.73% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIAThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $658.26M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $11.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEWM worth $19.75M more.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $658.26 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 67.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold New Media Investment Group Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 2.54 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Franklin Inc owns 2.77M shares. Fortress Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 191,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 47,506 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has 12,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 4,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,094 shares. Lsv Asset reported 46,400 shares. Selz Ltd Com reported 0.19% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc owns 79,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru reported 1,175 shares. Oak Limited Oh invested in 306,060 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 2,086 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 8,710 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Com reported 4,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 0.18% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.42M shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Manhattan stated it has 138,908 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 1.95% or 92,663 shares. Moreover, Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sei Invs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.23% or 43,035 shares. Capital Ww Invsts has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 517,802 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 17.05 million shares for 4.23% of their portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 34,640 shares to 41,182 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Templeton Etf Tr stake by 69,525 shares and now owns 139,525 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

