New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) and The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Comparison side by side

As Publishing – Newspapers companies, New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) and The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. 9 0.00 50.14M 0.13 81.59 The McClatchy Company 3 -0.16 2.62M -10.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see New Media Investment Group Inc. and The McClatchy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Media Investment Group Inc. and The McClatchy Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group Inc. 572,374,429.22% 1.4% 0.7% The McClatchy Company 103,758,267.00% 27.6% -6.3%

Risk and Volatility

New Media Investment Group Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The McClatchy Company on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

New Media Investment Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, The McClatchy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. New Media Investment Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The McClatchy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and The McClatchy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The McClatchy Company 0 0 0 0.00

New Media Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 56.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Media Investment Group Inc. and The McClatchy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 67.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of New Media Investment Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of The McClatchy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Media Investment Group Inc. 3.36% 16.43% 1.32% -21.73% -39.63% -6.91% The McClatchy Company -4.33% -15.97% -29.17% -62.98% -77.54% -71.11%

For the past year New Media Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than The McClatchy Company

Summary

New Media Investment Group Inc. beats The McClatchy Company on 11 of the 12 factors.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.