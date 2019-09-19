New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Publishing – Newspapers company, New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of New Media Investment Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.94% of all Publishing – Newspapers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand New Media Investment Group Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. N/A 10 81.59 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

New Media Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

New Media Investment Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. As a group, Publishing – Newspapers companies have a potential upside of -65.12%. Based on the data given earlier, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Media Investment Group Inc. 3.36% 16.43% 1.32% -21.73% -39.63% -6.91% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year New Media Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Media Investment Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors have 2.04 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Media Investment Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Media Investment Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that New Media Investment Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Media Investment Group Inc.’s peers beat New Media Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.