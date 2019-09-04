New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Publishing – Newspapers company, New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Media Investment Group Inc. has 92.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of New Media Investment Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.80% of all Publishing – Newspapers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. N/A 10 81.59 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

New Media Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

$14 is the consensus target price of New Media Investment Group Inc., with a potential upside of 54.70%. The competitors have a potential upside of -44.57%. With higher probable upside potential for New Media Investment Group Inc.’s peers, research analysts think New Media Investment Group Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Media Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Media Investment Group Inc. 3.36% 16.43% 1.32% -21.73% -39.63% -6.91% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year New Media Investment Group Inc. has -6.91% weaker performance while New Media Investment Group Inc.’s peers have 19.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Media Investment Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors have 2.04 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Media Investment Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that New Media Investment Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors are 3.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors beat New Media Investment Group Inc.