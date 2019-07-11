New Leaf Venture Partners Trimmed Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Stake by $4.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.14 million shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 985,834 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

