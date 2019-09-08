New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million; Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $1.28 Million

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 319,614 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 4.1% Position in Affimed; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fisher Asset Limited Com holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 412,444 shares. Schroder Inv Gru has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Invest Mngmt Limited has 4.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 183,929 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co holds 0.67% or 395,196 shares. 45,113 were reported by Telemus Lc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 3.62 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 1.33M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Clean Yield Gp has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 186,056 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 454 shares stake. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested in 0.92% or 17,947 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.