New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Position in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million; Motco Has Upped Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $617,760 as Stock Declined

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 6.07 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 18/05/2018 - FDA - MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 05/04/2018 - Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/05/2018 - AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 01/05/2018 - AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 23/04/2018 - European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 - AbbVie's VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 217,785 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,826 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 335,969 shares. Girard Prns Limited invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barnett & Comm reported 100 shares. Charter holds 1.18% or 122,510 shares in its portfolio. 11,090 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers Inc. 137,211 are owned by First Natl Trust Com. 126,991 were accumulated by Logan Cap Management Inc. Advisers reported 426,459 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,851 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 157,508 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Barton Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Saturna Cap stated it has 406,578 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cincinnati reported 1.38 million shares or 3.11% of all its holdings.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,153 shares to 13,120 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,644 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.