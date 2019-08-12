New Leaf Venture Partners Holding in Affimed N V (AFMD) Decreased by $4.27 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 44.39 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.715. About 383,186 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 179,400 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Communication reported 186,750 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 319,483 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 2.04 million shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 43,036 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 165,173 shares. Bancshares holds 897,777 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 370,277 shares. Clark Mgmt Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winch Advisory Services Limited Com accumulated 488 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial reported 288,438 shares. Fiduciary reported 765,667 shares stake.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GE is having its best year in two decades, but trader says it’s time to stay away – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.