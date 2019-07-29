New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million; Qci Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 330,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 18.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.955. About 383,818 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares to 137,045 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Communications holds 0.02% or 8,499 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc owns 830,287 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 103,416 shares or 0.54% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.3% or 103,746 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 8,449 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.52% or 359,166 shares. Academy Management Tx invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Management Corporation invested in 5,894 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsrs has invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Utd Financial Bank Tru holds 43,385 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 1.55M shares. Garrison Asset Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Liability owns 285,593 shares. Bokf Na reported 468,557 shares.

