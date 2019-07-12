New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Holding by $4.27 Million; Stock Price Rose; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Value Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Boosted Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.985. About 46,442 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 10,436 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Management Limited Co reported 9,665 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.28M shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 175,000 shares. Hightower Llc has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Synovus Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Raymond James holds 0% or 25,912 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 12,585 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 370 shares. Baupost Grp Ltd Ma reported 6.38M shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Artal Group Incorporated Sa has 1.87% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.15M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 12,375 shares valued at $477,922 was sold by Haqq Christopher. Newell Joe sold 1,500 shares worth $57,020. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $273,433.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.