New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Affimed N V (AFMD) Stake by $4.27 Million; Stock Value Declined; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Cut Holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by $803,088 as Stock Price Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 107,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 114,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 167,304 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Pfd by 14,574 shares to 34,349 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 17,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Campbell Newman Asset Management invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 364,118 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tobam holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,842 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 0.51% or 6,962 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 10,892 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,812 shares. Hollencrest has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Doliver LP holds 0.28% or 6,682 shares. Cohen Mngmt invested in 71,804 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Independent Invsts Incorporated holds 62,925 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Ltd has invested 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.