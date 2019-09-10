New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million as Valuation Declined; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holder Rr Partners LP Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 516,676 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Affimed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Affimed Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New data on Affimed’s lead candidate fails to excite investors, shares down 12% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “With New Online Underwriting Tool Lincoln Financial Group Can Deliver Instant Life Insurance Quotes – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local fintech company sold to American City Business Journals – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.