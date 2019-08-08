New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Affimed N V (AFMD) Stake by $4.27 Million as Valuation Declined; Peavine Capital Management Decreased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake as Valuation Rose

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 429,621 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company's stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 793,667 shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0% or 9,393 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 38,933 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP reported 233,926 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 183,300 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 11,688 shares. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.16M shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Strategic Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,141 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 1,132 shares. Moreover, Snyder Capital Mngmt LP has 0.51% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,313 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,080 shares.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.