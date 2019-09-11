New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Affimed N V (AFMD) Position by $4.27 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased Its Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 422,029 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 19.34 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999.08 million, down from 25.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45B for 6.50 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 494 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 706,221 shares. Ls Inv Lc has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Polar Asset Partners invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Inr Advisory Ser Lc stated it has 10 shares. Uss Management has 454,800 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 0.15% or 12,520 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 42,294 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.09% or 96,625 shares. Jolley Asset Limited accumulated 91,540 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Ent Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Assetmark Inc reported 1,828 shares. Asset One reported 89,827 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny holds 3% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio.

