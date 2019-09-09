New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Its Position in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Stake by $1.18 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 968,841 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $173.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 319,614 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "2U's Critical Shift and the 60% Drop It Caused – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares to 6,713 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,259 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.