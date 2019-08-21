New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Position in Affimed N V (AFMD) as Shares Declined; Fluor (FLR) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Stake by $870,084

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 1.00 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc analyzed 1.07M shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $175.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 137,496 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 13,683 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 66,429 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 49,866 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 125,698 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 36,814 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 24,842 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 20,540 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 1,105 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 508,409 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 10,549 shares. 242 are owned by Manchester Cap Ltd.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (NYSE:LAZ) by 12,660 shares to 89,791 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,889 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).