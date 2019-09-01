New Jersey Resources (NJR) to pay $0.29 on Oct 1, 2019; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Rayonier Advanced Matls (Call) (RYAM) Stake By $340,600

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Call) (RYAM) stake by 55.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 26,200 shares as Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Call) (RYAM)’s stock declined 68.26%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 73,700 shares with $999,000 value, up from 47,500 last quarter. Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Call) now has $174.97M valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 833,242 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:NJR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. New Jersey Resources Corp’s current price of $45.74 translates into 0.64% yield. New Jersey Resources Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 301,635 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 20,168 shares to 23,351 valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream divisions. It has a 30.39 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

