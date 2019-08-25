New Jersey Resources (NJR) to pay $0.29 on Oct 1, 2019; Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) SI Increased By 114.22%

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) had an increase of 114.22% in short interest. CARE’s SI was 229,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 114.22% from 106,900 shares previously. With 120,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s short sellers to cover CARE’s short positions. The SI to Carter Bank & Trust’s float is 1.02%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 50,913 shares traded. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:NJR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. New Jersey Resources Corp’s current price of $44.01 translates into 0.66% yield. New Jersey Resources Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 498,169 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Carter Bank & Trust shares while 0 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 770.83% more from 947,983 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital holds 0.08% or 38,717 shares. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 285,832 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Permanens L P holds 0.28% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) or 49,500 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 100,455 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 8,794 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested 0% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 66,406 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Fifth Third Bancshares has 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price Michael F holds 2.12% or 891,327 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 255,675 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 6,212 shares. Stifel invested in 111,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler invested in 376 shares.

More notable recent Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: GWPH,SEEL,GSK – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: CDXS,GSK,GWPH,SEEL – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: BLUE,CNMD,NTRA,RTRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Carter Bank & Trust, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals in Virginia and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $506.66 million. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. It has a 45.38 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans comprising secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 58,681 shares. Mutual Of America Lc has 0.06% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). 267,317 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 0% or 16,146 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0.04% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Yorktown stated it has 0.26% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Btim Corp invested in 0.32% or 464,759 shares. Kistler reported 2,900 shares stake. 3,750 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 26,474 are owned by Finemark Natl Financial Bank. Federated Invsts Pa holds 25,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 112,500 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 288 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream divisions. It has a 30.44 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.