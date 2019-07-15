New Jersey Resources (NJR) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Ultra Clean Holdings Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 255.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. NJR’s profit would be $12.49M giving it 88.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s analysts see -88.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 226,216 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 49 sold and decreased stakes in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 32.26 million shares, down from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.29 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 63,829 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,288 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 69.09% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.69M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $549.50 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 43.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.