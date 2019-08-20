New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) Position Has Lifted by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Caymus Capital Partners LP Position in Concho Res (CXO) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 13,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 445,841 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, up from 432,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 98,116 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 2.21 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 833,751 shares. Finemark Bankshares & Tru has 26,474 shares. Gw Henssler & Ltd invested 0.05% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 254,951 shares. 1,080 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Raymond James Ser Advsr accumulated 20,213 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 6,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 74,204 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 24,660 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 13,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Private Advisor Group Ltd Com holds 9,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 475,295 shares to 325,283 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Bdc Income Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital reported 73,812 shares. Blackrock owns 13.47M shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 712 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 10,600 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 36,297 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Reaves W H reported 9,750 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 16,159 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,760 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Citigroup reported 50,104 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 4.66M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 12,229 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,928 shares.

