New Jersey Res (NJR) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Trimmed Its Position by $312,571 as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Trimmed Its Position by $355,200

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res Corp (NJR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 6,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,122 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 72,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 329,591 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laffer holds 0% or 1,017 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 775 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal Trust Company owns 59,118 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 8,038 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 10,654 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru invested in 0.85% or 7,659 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Company reported 727 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Invs has 569 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp has 4,625 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Holding Plc invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 167,164 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 288 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Jennison Limited Liability holds 0% or 33,198 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Td Asset Management stated it has 16,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 374,861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 15,639 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 46,574 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 102,885 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 187,154 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Ltd has 0.06% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,316 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,688 shares.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 255.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $12.56M for 89.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.98% negative EPS growth.

