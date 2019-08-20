New Jersey Res (NJR) Market Value Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Boosted by $490,000 Its Position; Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 6.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 81,380 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

