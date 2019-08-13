New Jersey Res (NJR) Holding Held by Robecosam Ag; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Holding by $356,126

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 363,278 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 226,781 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 5,669 shares to 12,494 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 10,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,230 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).