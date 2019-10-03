New Jersey Res (NJR) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Cut Its Position by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Its Stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) as Shares Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 108,688 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 5.18M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.10M for 37.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey Resources Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 6.8 Percent – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Jersey Natural Gas Receives Approval to Significantly Expand Its Energy-Efficiency Programs – Business Wire” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “What Happens When Hype Meets Reality: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “NJR Midstream to acquire Leaf River – PE Hub” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 366,287 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 42,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 232 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 286,185 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 1.91M shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 4,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 5,252 shares. 5,061 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 1.80 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 1.95M shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Kroger’s (KR) Earnings in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger targets retail health care for growth – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.