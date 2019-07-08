New Jersey Res (NJR) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $368,480; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,940 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 43,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 3.80 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,467 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 66,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 89,357 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,630 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Group Incorporated Inc Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,133 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 35,350 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Creative Planning owns 13,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 1,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). 46,574 were reported by Amp Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 298,241 shares. 112,500 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 7,533 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.13% or 246,937 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 47,206 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 130,119 shares to 708,975 shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 9,599 shares to 367,892 shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,121 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Sp Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).