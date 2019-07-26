New Jersey Res (NJR) Holder Pdt Partners Lowered Its Position by $429,730 as Share Value Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Tesla (TSLA) Position by $8.19 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 29,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.08 million, up from 385,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.61% or $36.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.82. About 21.92M shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/05/2018 – The United Auto Workers just filed a labor complaint against Tesla; 12/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS TESLA REMOVED FROM CRASH PROBE; 23/05/2018 – @elonmusk Elon, it’s one thing to damage the fortunes of those who choose to believe in you and $TSLA. It’s another to impugn the integrity of the media – doing so makes you corrosive to our republic. An unfortunate status for someone of your potential. P.S. I think you lie a lot; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Alejandro Burgana: Fisker’s first all-electric car takes on Tesla: Exclusive details; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES LTD KDR.AX – OTHER COMMERCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS ITS GOAL IS TO BE THE SAFEST FACTORY ON EARTH; 10/05/2018 – Some Panasonic executives are cautious about making new battery manufacturing commitments with Tesla, according to the Nikkei Asian Review; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 05/05/2018 – Chicago Herald: Pentagon could beat Uber, Tesla in race over self-driving vehicles

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,442 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 49,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 339,080 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 255.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $12.49 million for 88.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.98% negative EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 69,381 shares to 585,090 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NJR Clean Energy Ventures Completes Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NJR Home Services Announces Grand Prize Winner of the Love My Home Comfort Sweepstakes – Business Wire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm – Business Wire” published on March 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Natural Gas Submits Annual Filings to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 259,767 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 107,844 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 23 shares. Products Partners Ltd Com reported 40,442 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 95,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 10,757 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 13,033 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 298,241 shares. Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 0.04% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 4,060 shares. Moreover, Hennessy has 0.63% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 271,634 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $19.75 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. Shares for $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Tweaks Pricing Across All Models – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ahead Of Earnings, Analysts Are Divided On Tesla – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Tesla Production VP Leaves Company – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: June U.S. Auto Sales Decline, TSLA Sees Record-High Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55,209 shares to 622,500 shares, valued at $84.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,346 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,408 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company. 7 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 52,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 855 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has 128,755 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Lc holds 35 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 239,213 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 28,620 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 1,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).