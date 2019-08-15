New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Trimmed by $411,700; Digi Intl (DGII) Share Price Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 21,500 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 03/04/2018 – Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Digi International; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – EXPECTS TO DELIVER CAPEX BETWEEN 10% – 12% OF SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi International: Board Commencing Search for Goergen Replacement; 08/05/2018 – Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 2.97 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 8,888 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 49,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Alps Advsrs invested in 30,760 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5,360 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 357,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Run LP has invested 4.77% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,009 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.15% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 26,413 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,023 shares. White Pine Cap Lc reported 58,670 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Digi International Inc.: Why this Small IoT Play Has Great Upside Prospects – Profit Confidential” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Digi International Announces Resignation of CFO – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digi International Unveils Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus Hubs Featuring USB Over IP to Connect Assets Across the Enterprise – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 233,595 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,934 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,756 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap accumulated 0.08% or 5,453 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 25,164 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Company has 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,898 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc reported 0.91% stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 29,269 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 7.65 million shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability Com owns 86,804 shares. Private Trust Na reported 1,814 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commerce Commercial Bank reported 21,720 shares stake. 20,265 are held by Fulton Commercial Bank Na.