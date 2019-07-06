New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Declined, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Cut by $7.05 Million Its Position

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 2.04M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 47,042 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44 million for 7.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated stated it has 5,314 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc accumulated 0% or 103,651 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.11% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.14 million shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 293,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 6,925 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 18,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.39% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 34,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 116,547 shares. New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Invesco holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 116,716 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Phocas Financial reported 211,275 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.