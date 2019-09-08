New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Position in Slm (SLM) Trimmed by $306,000; Sei Investments Company Trimmed Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99,000, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 1.98M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Improved Core Operating Performance

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 61,959 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 93,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 971,421 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

