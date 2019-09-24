New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $305,800 as Share Value Rose; As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oakmont Partners Lowered Holding

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,781 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 34,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 51,655 shares to 375,410 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 4,875 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,291 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has invested 0.34% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 2,690 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2,263 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 59,041 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Two Sigma Secs has 1,287 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 168 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 65,913 shares. Moreover, Butensky And Cohen Security has 1.4% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,666 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kanawha Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,873 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

