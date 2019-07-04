New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $680,400 as Valuation Rose; Advisory Services Network Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.74 Million

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 12,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,894 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 61,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

